Highlights: Hamilton 2-1 Partick Thistle
- From the section Scotland
David Templeton scores a late winner as Hamilton Academical leapfrog Partick Thistle in the Premiership. Commentary by Rob Maclean.
Match report: Hamilton 2-1 Partick Thistle
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
