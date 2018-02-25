BBC Sport - Highlights: St Johnstone 2-0 Ross County
Highlights: St Johnstone 2-0 Ross County
St Johnstone claim their first win at McDiarmid Park since September as Murray Davidson's double defeats Ross County. Commentary by Paul Mitchell.
Match report: St Johnstone 2-0 Ross County
