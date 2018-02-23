BBC Sport - Scots will bring home Commonwealth medals, says Gemili
Scots will deliver CWG medals - Gemili
A host of World, Olympic, Commonwealth and European champions will be in Glasgow on Sunday, taking part in the Indoor Athletics Grand Prix.
BBC Scotland's Rhona McLeod caught up with Britain's World 4x100m relay champion Adam Gemili and Netherlands' double World 200m champion Dafne Schippers.
