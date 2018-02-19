BBC Sport - Highlights: Hamilton Academical 3-5 Rangers
Highlights: Hamilton Accies 3-5 Rangers
- From the section Scotland
It is goals galore at the Superseal Stadium, with Josh Windass' hat-trick helping Rangers to move second in the Premiership. Commentayr by Rob Maclean.
Match report: Hamilton Academical 3-5 Rangers
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
