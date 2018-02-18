BBC Sport - Highlights: Partick Thistle 1-2 Dundee

Highlights: Partick Thistle 1-2 Dundee

Simon Murray scores twice in the final six minutes as Dundee come from behind to snatch victory from Partick Thistle. Commentary by Rob Maclean.

Match report: Partick Thistle 1-2 Dundee

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Partick Thistle 1-2 Dundee

Video

Rochdale stun Spurs with stoppage-time equaliser

Video

Highlights: Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham

Video

Lucas grabs full debut equaliser for Spurs

Video

Henderson gives Rochdale shock lead over Spurs

Video

Biathlon produces 'One of the best finishes ever'

Video

Highlights: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal

Video

GB curlers lose after hogline controversy

Video

Abramenko wins men's aerials gold in thrilling final

Video

Kodaira wins 500m gold with Olympic record

Video

GB's Hall & Fearon seventh in bobsleigh

Video

'Fantastic' Hirscher secures second gold of Games

Video

Warwood and Leigh's brilliant slopestyle commentary

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired