Highlights: Partick Thistle 1-2 Dundee
- From the section Scotland
Simon Murray scores twice in the final six minutes as Dundee come from behind to snatch victory from Partick Thistle. Commentary by Rob Maclean.
Match report: Partick Thistle 1-2 Dundee
