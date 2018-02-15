BBC Sport - Callum McGregor says scoring Celtic's winning goal against Zenit 'was unbelievable'
Winning goal? Volley? 'Unbelievable' says McGregor
- From the section Scottish
Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says it was a "special" moment to score the winning goal in Celtic's 1-0 victory over Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League first leg tie in Glasgow.
