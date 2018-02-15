BBC Sport - Callum McGregor says scoring Celtic's winning goal against Zenit 'was unbelievable'

Winning goal? Volley? 'Unbelievable' says McGregor

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says it was a "special" moment to score the winning goal in Celtic's 1-0 victory over Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League first leg tie in Glasgow.

Top videos

Video

Winning goal? Volley? 'Unbelievable' says McGregor

Video

Bloeman's amazing gold-medal back-story

Video

GB medal chance, snowboard cross thriller & a golden comeback

Video

What a turnaround! Savchenko & Massot win pairs gold

Video

Watch: Athlete's eye view of snowboard cross crash

Video

How does Billy Monger race a 150mph car with no legs?

Video

Highlights: GB women beat china in extra end

Video

Highlights: Parsons sets up skeleton medal chance

Video

Tekkerz Kid predicts big FA Cup upsets as he takes on Lawro

Video

Vaultier wins gold in men's snowboard cross

Video

Support since crash has been amazing - Christie

Video

Germany win third luge gold in team relay

Video

US star Shiffrin wins giant slalom gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired