BBC Sport - Glasgow City's Joanna Paton scores a superb 25-yard strike

Watch as Joanne Paton scores a superb strike on the opening day of the SWPL season for champions Glasgow City.

Scott Booth's side began their campaign with a 6-0 win over Stirling University.

Read more from the opening day of the SWPL season

