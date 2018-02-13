BBC Sport - Glasgow City's Joanna Paton scores a superb 25-yard strike
Paton's 25-yard strike for Glasgow City
- From the section Scotland
Watch as Joanne Paton scores a superb strike on the opening day of the SWPL season for champions Glasgow City.
Scott Booth's side began their campaign with a 6-0 win over Stirling University.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired