BBC Sport - How did he miss? Rangers striker Morelos passes up an open goal

How did he miss? Morelos' horror moment

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scores twice against Ayr United, after suffering a horror miss earlier in the match. Commentary by Liam McLeod.

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

