BBC Sport - How did he miss? Rangers striker Morelos passes up an open goal
How did he miss? Morelos' horror moment
- From the section Scotland
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scores twice against Ayr United, after suffering a horror miss earlier in the match. Commentary by Liam McLeod.
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired