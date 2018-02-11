BBC Sport - Highlights: Aberdeen 4-2 Dundee United
Highlights: Aberdeen 4-2 Dundee Utd
- From the section Scotland
Aberdeen win the first New Firm derby in nearly two years as they sweep past Dundee United in the Scottish Cup. Commentary by Rob MacLean.
Match report: Aberdeen 4-2 Dundee United
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
