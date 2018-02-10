BBC Sport - Highlights: Greenock Morton 3-0 Dumbarton
Highlights: Morton 3-0 Dumbarton
- From the section Scotland
A Frank Ross inspired Morton see off Dumbarton to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. Report by Jane Lewis.
Match report: Greenock Morton 3-0 Dumbarton
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired