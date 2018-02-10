BBC Sport - Highlights: Celtic 3-2 Partick Thistle
Highlights: Celtic 3-2 Partick Thistle
- From the section Scotland
Celtic's bid for successive trebles remain alive as James Forrest's hat-trick edges them past Partick Thistle in the Scottish cup. Commentary by Liam McLeod and Billy Dodds.
Match report: Celtic 3-2 Partick Thistle
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
