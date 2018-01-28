BBC Sport - Wow! Even Kilmarnock keeper Jamie MacDonald is impressed by Scott McKenna's Aberdeen goal
Wow! Even the keeper is impressed by McKenna's strike
- From the section Scotland
Watch Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald's reaction after Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna's incredible 40-yard strike beats him.
