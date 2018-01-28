BBC Sport - Highlights: St Johnstone 1-3 Partick Thistle

Highlights: St Johnstone 1-3 Partick Th

Partick Thistle earn their first away win in 17 attempts and in turn drag St Johnstone into the battle to avoid relegation. Commentary by Paul Mitchell.

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: St Johnstone 1-3 Partick Th

Video

Was Silva's thunderous strike correctly ruled out for Man City?

Video

Highlights: Federer beats Cilic to win 20th Grand Slam title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Cardiff 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle

Video

Cider with Jose, bouncing fans & the worst corner ever

Video

An absolute dream come true - Federer

  • From the section Tennis
Video

WSL highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Everton

Video

Wow! Even the keeper is impressed by McKenna's strike

Video

Chelsea's Andersson rifles in late WSL winner

Video

Watch: Osi & Jason's end-of-season NFL awards

Video

Highlights: Wozniacki beats Halep to win first Grand Slam

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Liverpool 2-3 West Brom

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired