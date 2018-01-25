BBC Sport - Simon Murray misses a tap-in for Hibs at Dens Park
How did he miss? A howler from Hibs' Murray
- From the section Scotland
Watch as Simon Murray passes up a golden opportunity in front of goal for Hibernian at Dens Park.
The visitors held on for a 1-0 victory, sparing the striker's blushes somewhat.
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
