BBC Sport - Simon Murray misses a tap-in for Hibs at Dens Park

How did he miss? A howler from Hibs' Murray

Watch as Simon Murray passes up a golden opportunity in front of goal for Hibernian at Dens Park.

The visitors held on for a 1-0 victory, sparing the striker's blushes somewhat.

