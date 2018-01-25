BBC Sport - Highlights: Hamilton Academical 0-3 Heart of Midlothian
Highlights: Hamilton Accies 0-3 Hearts
- From the section Scotland
Three second half goals see Hearts stretch their unbeaten run to 11 games as they beat Hamilton at the Superseal Stadium. Commentary by Colin Wallace.
