BBC Sport - 'Sport has given me the purpose I lost when I was injured'

'Sport has given me the purpose I lost when I was injured'

Former soldier Scott Meenagh is bidding to compete in the biathlon events at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics, having enjoyed Invictus Games success in rowing and athletics.

Top videos

Video

'Sport has given me the purpose I lost when I was injured'

Video

'When the King talks, you listen!'

Video

Funny reason for Silva sacking - Lescott

Video

Newcastle fans aren't getting value for money - Shearer

Video

Premier League clubs pay tribute to Regis

Video

Allen knocks out Higgins to make Masters final - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

'How did she stay in the sled?!' GB bobsleigh pair escape crash

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Kerber beats Sharapova in straight sets

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mourinho & Wenger on Sanchez latest

Video

Trump's moment of brilliance or luck?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Wilson beats Trump to reach first Masters final - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

The Fearless are here - Winter Olympics on the BBC

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired