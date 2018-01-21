BBC Sport - 'Sport has given me the purpose I lost when I was injured'
'Sport has given me the purpose I lost when I was injured'
- From the section Scotland
Former soldier Scott Meenagh is bidding to compete in the biathlon events at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics, having enjoyed Invictus Games success in rowing and athletics.
