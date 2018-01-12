BBC Sport - Scottish beach volleyballers build their own court in a barn to train for CWG

Beach volleyball in a barn

With their usual training site of Portobello beach freezing over in recent weeks, Scotland's beach volleyballers took matters into their own hands, literally, by building an indoor court in a barn.

The group can now focus fully on preparing for a medal push at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast in April.

