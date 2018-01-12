BBC Sport - Scottish beach volleyballers build their own court in a barn to train for CWG
Beach volleyball in a barn
- From the section Scotland
With their usual training site of Portobello beach freezing over in recent weeks, Scotland's beach volleyballers took matters into their own hands, literally, by building an indoor court in a barn.
The group can now focus fully on preparing for a medal push at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast in April.
