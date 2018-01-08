Double European Indoor champion Laura Muir got 2018 off to a winning start with a 3,000m gold medal at the Scottish Championships on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who will not be competing at the Commonwealth Games in April because it clashes with her final veterinary studies exams, ran a time of 8 minutes, 37.21 seconds in a mixed race at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Muir will also race in the Edinburgh Cross Country event on Saturday, 13 January as she continues her build-up to the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham from 1-4 March.