BBC Sport - 'Remarkable save' by Celtic's Craig Gordon in 2-2 draw with Hibs
'Remarkable save' by Gordon foils Hibs
- From the section Scotland
Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons insists this Craig Gordon save from Steven Whittaker's close range effort is the save of the season so far in the Scottish Premiership.
