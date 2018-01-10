BBC Sport - Aberdeen's Joe Lewis breaks Hearts with 'wonderful' stop at Murrayfield

Dons' Lewis breaks Hearts with 'wonderful' stop

What has been the save of the season so far? Michael Stewart has chosen this Joe Lewis fingertip save that denied Jamie Walker as Hearts and Aberdeen drew 0-0 at Murrayfield.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Dons' Lewis breaks Hearts with 'wonderful' stop

Video

Watch Tommy Lawrence's chance encounter with BBC reporter

  • From the section News
Video

How Saints' Brees tore Panthers apart

Video

Watch: Ten of the best goals from the FA Cup third round

Video

Week 18

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

'Monster finish' from Oklahoma's Ferguson in NBA best plays

Video

Conte 'won't forget' feud with Mourinho

Video

Man-eating moths & Boycott's laundry: Funniest TMS Ashes moments

Video

Highlights: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Video

Browns fans hold parade to mark 0-16 season

Video

When you score a screamer but still go out of the FA Cup

Video

Third Round

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired