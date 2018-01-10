BBC Sport - Aberdeen's Joe Lewis breaks Hearts with 'wonderful' stop at Murrayfield
Dons' Lewis breaks Hearts with 'wonderful' stop
- From the section Scotland
What has been the save of the season so far? Michael Stewart has chosen this Joe Lewis fingertip save that denied Jamie Walker as Hearts and Aberdeen drew 0-0 at Murrayfield.
