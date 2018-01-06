BBC Sport - Ross's curling free-kick for Dons
Ross's curling free-kick for Dons
Aberdeen teenager Frank Ross scored this excellent curling free-kick past Wes Foderingham in a 2-1 defeat by Rangers at Pittodrie.
Former Celtic forward Kris Commons has chosen this strike as his goal of the season so far.
