Ross's curling free-kick for Dons

Aberdeen teenager Frank Ross scored this excellent curling free-kick past Wes Foderingham in a 2-1 defeat by Rangers at Pittodrie.

Former Celtic forward Kris Commons has chosen this strike as his goal of the season so far.

