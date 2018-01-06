BBC Sport - Frizzell's stunning 25-yard strike

On the same day that Steve Clarke was appointed manager of Kilmarnock, 19-year-old Adam Frizzell struck this long-range effort past Partick Thistle keeper Tomas Cerny in a 2-0 victory for the Ayrshire side.

