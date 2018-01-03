BBC Sport - Watch: St Mirren's Stelios Demetriou takes a quick bite during match

Flying choccy bar? Only one way to react

How to react when a chocolate bar is thrown at you from the stand? Watch as St Mirren full-back Stelios Demetriou bites back before taking a throw-in.

Please note: There is no commentary on this video. Available to UK users only.

