BBC Sport - Watch: St Mirren's Stelios Demetriou takes a quick bite during match
Flying choccy bar? Only one way to react
- From the section Scotland
How to react when a chocolate bar is thrown at you from the stand? Watch as St Mirren full-back Stelios Demetriou bites back before taking a throw-in.
Please note: There is no commentary on this video. Available to UK users only.
