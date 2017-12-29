BBC Sport - ARCHIVE: Celtic 1-1 Rangers, 12 March

ARCHIVE: Celtic 1-1 Rangers, 12 March

Celtic's unbeaten domestic run may have come to an end recently, but they remain unbeaten under Brendan Rodgers in Old Firm matches against Rangers.

The Glasgow rivals have met seven times since the start of last season with Celtic winning six, including 5-1 victories home and away.

In the final game of Graeme Murty's first spell in caretaker charge at Rangers, his side earned a 1-1 draw in an incident-packed encounter in March. He is back in charge of Rangers until the end of the season.

