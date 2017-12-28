BBC Sport - Remember this Dons fans? Niall McGinn's 'goal of the season' contender
Remember this McGinn magic Dons fans?
Scotland
Niall McGinn has returned to Pittodrie, where he was a favourite of the home fans during his previous spell at the club. The hope will be that he recreates moments like this - a brilliantly executed goal against Dundee
