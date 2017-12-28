BBC Sport - 'Referees have to be brave at times', says Tommy Wright
'Referees have to be brave' - Wright
- From the section Scotland
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright insists "referees have to be brave at times" as he believes his side should have been given a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Ross County in Dingwall.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired