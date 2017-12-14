Scottish Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson & Fu into last 16; Ding out

From the section

O'Sullivan is eyeing a fourth ranking title of the season

Ronnie O'Sullivan came through a final-frame decider against Chinese player Li Hang to reach the last 16 of the Scottish Open in Glasgow.

The five-time world champion knocked in his 920th career century to lead 2-1 before Li took the next two frames.

The world number 36 had a chance in the next but 'The Rocket' fired back and clinched a 4-3 win with an 80 break.

O'Sullivan, 42, will play Welshman Michael White, who beat Kyren Wilson 4-1, later on Thursday from 19:00 GMT.

Ding Junhui, the world number four, suffered a surprise 4-3 defeat by Rory McLeod.

But Neil Robertson and defending champion Marco Fu progressed in contrasting fashion.

Robertson whitewashed Wishaw-based Chris Totten 4-0, his victory sealed with a break of 97, and will face David Grace next.

Fu, the defending champion, came through a final-frame decider to beat Zhou Yuelong 4-3. The world number nine plays another Chinese player, Xiao Guodong, in the fourth round.

Stephen Maguire produced breaks of 77, 78, 78 & 91 to beat Yan Bingtao 4-3, while fellow Scot John Higgins is facing Kent-based Northern Irishman Gerard Greene in the third round.

The winner will face world number 116 Ashley Hugill later from 20:00 GMT.