Scottish Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Robert Milkins to reach third round

O'Sullivan is chasing a fourth ranking title of the season

Ronnie O'Sullivan started and finished with century breaks as he beat Robert Milkins 4-1 to reach the Scottish Open third round.

The 42-year-old, crowned UK champion for the sixth time on Sunday, concluded with a 101 clearance, his 45th ton of the season and 919th of his career.

Defending champion Marco Fu is also through after a 4-2 victory over China's Fang Xiongman.

But Ali Carter is out after a 4-3 loss to Ashley Hugill, ranked 116th.

O'Sullivan, who will face either China's Li Hang or fellow Englishman Jamie Curtis-Barrett in the third round, said he was "inspired" by facing world number 33 Milkins.

"I do seem to play well against Rob," O'Sullivan told BBC Scotland.

"I think he inspires me because he plays the game really open, flowing and naturally. Once you see someone doing that you sort of think you better get your own act together."

O'Sullivan's sixth UK title last Sunday brought his tally of Triple Crown events - including five World Championship and seven Masters titles - to 18, equalling Stephen Hendry's tally.

"I am working on technical stuff," added the world number two.

"You get to a certain point when you know you're happy with your game, and if you're not you're just always tinkering with a couple of things.

"They take a while to get grooved in. Sometimes a bad habit comes in over time and disappears over time."

John Higgins, beaten by Fu in last year's final, is facing world number 117 Christopher Keogan.

Fellow Scot Chris Totten progressed earlier with a 4-3 win over Mitchell Mann, but compatriot Alan McManus lost a final-frame decider to David Grace and Scott Donaldson was beaten 4-2 by Welshman Michael White.