BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017: Brothers Keith and Gervis Knox win Northern Ireland award

'They're a great inspiration and motivation'

Brothers Keith and Gervis Knox, founders of Ormeau Table Tennis Club in Belfast, win the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award for Northern Ireland.

They started the club four years ago with just four members. They now have 200 members from 12 different nationalities.

The pair run and coach daily sessions and keep the venue open seven days a week.

Visit our special guides for how to get into table tennis or volunteering.

More 2017 Unsung Hero national/regional winners

Video

'They're a great inspiration and motivation'

Video

'Without people like him we wouldn't have survived'

Video

'He changed my life'

Video

BBC Unsung Hero: Mike Blake wins Welsh title

  • From the section Wales
Video

'He is a phenomenon'

Video

'She is really kind'

Video

'I wanted to give something to the disabled community'

Video

Unsung hero award for taekwondo teacher

Video

Meet the BBC Scotland Unsung Hero for 2017

Video

'He's helped me a lot'

Video

'He's like a dad to all of us'

Video

How do you go from gang member to Sports Personality?

Video

Unsung Hero judging panel chooses winner

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired