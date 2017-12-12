BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017: Brothers Keith and Gervis Knox win Northern Ireland award
'They're a great inspiration and motivation'
Brothers Keith and Gervis Knox, founders of Ormeau Table Tennis Club in Belfast, win the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award for Northern Ireland.
They started the club four years ago with just four members. They now have 200 members from 12 different nationalities.
The pair run and coach daily sessions and keep the venue open seven days a week.
