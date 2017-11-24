BBC Sport - Phil O'Donnell: Former Motherwell and Celtic midfielder remembered
Remembering Phil O'Donnell
- From the section Scotland
With Motherwell facing Celtic in Sunday's League Cup final, the late Phil O'Donnell is remembered nearly 10 years on from his passing.
This video contains interviews with fans, former Motherwell manager Mark McGhee and O'Donnell's former team-mate Tom Boyd.
Available to UK users only.
