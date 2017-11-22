BBC Sport - BBC Unsung Hero 2017: Celia Peerless wins Scottish award
Meet the BBC Scotland Unsung Hero for 2017
- From the section Scotland
Celia Peerless of Edinburgh Eagles Athletics Club wins Scotland's BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award for 2017.
As well as running athletics sessions for young people with autism and learning difficulties, Celia also works with mainstream group Livingston Athletics Club.
