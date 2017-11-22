BBC Sport - BBC Unsung Hero 2017: Celia Peerless wins Scottish award

Meet the BBC Scotland Unsung Hero for 2017

Celia Peerless of Edinburgh Eagles Athletics Club wins Scotland's BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award for 2017.

As well as running athletics sessions for young people with autism and learning difficulties, Celia also works with mainstream group Livingston Athletics Club.

Want to start volunteering? Check out the BBC Get Inspired volunteering guide for information on how to get started.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired