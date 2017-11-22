BBC Unsung Hero 2017: Celia Peerless, athletics coach, wins Scotland award

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Unsung Hero 2017: Celia Peerless wins Scotland title

West Lothian athletics coach Celia Peerless has won Scotland's Get Inspired Unsung Hero award for 2017.

Having previously competed in masters athletics, Celia leads up Edinburgh Eagles Athletics club for young people with autism and learning difficulties.

In addition to this, she also works with a junior multi-events group at Livingston Athletics Club twice a week.

"To know it's come from the parents, it's just out of this world," said the award winner.

"To see a child come in here (Edinburgh Eagles session) who won't mix with others, who won't talk to others and who won't do physical activity because they know they're not good at it; and to then see them developing is the whole thing."

Celia Peerless helped set up Edinburgh Eagles Athletics Club in 2011.

Celia was nominated by Liz Power, whose son Matthew started at the Eagles before progressing to Livingston Athletics Club.

She said: "As the parent of a young person with autism, my 18-year-old son, Matthew, would not have achieved a successful transition to mainstream (athletics) if it had not been for Celia's patient understanding and her belief that the sport can be for everyone."

Disability Sport Regional Manager for East of Scotland Neal Herbert insists Celia is "key to the club".

"She sees it as a priority for her in terms of delivering athletics," he said. "I think her sheer enthusiasm, her drive, her passion for this aspect of athletics sets her apart from many other coaches in many other sessions."

Fancy getting involved in volunteering? Check out the BBC Get Inspired volunteering guide for tips on how to get started.