BBC Sport - 'It took a special player to stop a special player' - Steve Hansen
A special player stops a special player
- From the section Scotland
Scotland's Stuart Hogg (right) is tackled by New Zealand's Beauden Barrett late in the game to be denied a dramatic winning try.
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired