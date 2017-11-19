BBC Sport - 'It took a special player to stop a special player' - Steve Hansen

A special player stops a special player

Scotland's Stuart Hogg (right) is tackled by New Zealand's Beauden Barrett late in the game to be denied a dramatic winning try.

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

Top videos

Video

A special player stops a special player

Video

Moyes 'didn't enjoy' Hammers performance

Video

Everton speculation 'not a problem' for Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Highlights: England reach World Cup semi-final

Video

An incredibly emotional moment at Murrayfield

Video

England score four tries in win against Australia

Video

I would stop playing if title win wasn't possible - Pogba

Video

Spurs have to win a trophy soon - Shearer

Video

Frampton admits he was tested by 'hard man' Garcia

  • From the section Boxing
Video

GB win first Bobsleigh World Cup medal since 2013

Video

Stones out for six weeks - Guardiola

Video

Five reasons why Zlatan has been missed...

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired