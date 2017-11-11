Andrew Driver says more Scots should experience playing abroad

Andrew Driver is in his third season with De Graafschap in Holland, as the club pushes for promotion to the Eredivisie

Former Hearts and Aberdeen midfielder Andrew Driver believes Scottish football will benefit in the long-term if more Scots try playing abroad.

The 29-year-old is currently with De Graafschap in Netherlands, having spent a year in America with Houston Dynamo.

He believes he has become a better player for the experience.

"I'm a much better player for doing it and it's shame so many Scottish and English players get stuck playing in Scotland and England," Driver said.

"Maybe it would improve Scottish football if more players went abroad."

Driver came through the youth ranks at Tynecastle, then left for a year in Houston before returning for a short spell at Aberdeen. He is now into his third season at De Graafschap, and feels he has benefitted from a period of stability in his career.

"Going to America was great for the experience and the lifestyle, but the one thing it missed was passion in the football. Holland is completely different," Driver said.

"I had to pay for my flight down here to get the chance. You have to take that chance sometimes.

Andrew Driver made 159 appearances for Hearts, scoring 17 goals

"They think I'm some kind of crazy guy who runs around too much.

"They're more reserved down here, it's about passing and composure, and I'm running about 100 miles an hour in the Scottish style. It's enjoyable, the facilities are really good."

One of the 10 managers Driver played under at Hearts is the new Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo, and although he lost his first game in charge to Crusaders in the Challenge Cup, the winger believes he will succeed at Tannadice.

"He did well for us at Hearts," Driver said. "It's a brilliant appointment and good for Csaba to get back to a good team. It's a good challenge for him.

"As a manager he was different, it was tactics all the time, 11 v 11 every day. As a young Scottish guy that was different. In the end, it got us a few results because we were so organised. We didn't score many goals but we finished third in his first season, so we got the results.

"They'll have the aim of being promoted. Dundee United is a massive club so it will be exciting for him to go there and do that."