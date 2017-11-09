Barry McGuigan backs Josh Taylor to rule world at super-lightweight

Josh Taylor, left, is unbeaten in 10 pro fights and his promoter Barry McGuigan believes he can become world champion

Promoter Barry McGuigan says Edinburgh boxer Josh Taylor can beat "any super-lightweight in the world" and will go on to become a world champion.

The 26-year-old faces Mexican Miguel Vazquez in the capital on Saturday, in a bout McGuigan views as a major step towards a world title fight.

McGuigan also believes the prospect of a contest with three-weight former world champion Ricky Burns is remote.

"I want to see how he fares against Vazquez," McGuigan told BBC Scotland.

"I don't want to jump the gun. I don't want to put him in when he's not prepared. It's all about knowing he's ready."

Taylor has been working with McGuigan since he turned professional in 2015, and both believe that the Scot's performance against Vazquez, the former IBF lightweight world title holder, will determine if he is ready to step up to elite level.

"What I see in the gym is extraordinary, we've been able to fast-forward him at such a rate," McGuigan said.

"Saturday night is very important and we'll make our decision after that about how quickly we push him on to the next level."

Terence Crawford recently vacated all four super-lightweight titles to move up a weight and McGuigan is not fazed by any of Taylor's potential opponents for those belts.

"It seems like Terry Flanagan is going to fight somebody for the WBO title, the WBC title is going to be available soon as well and the IBF was just won by Sergey Lipinets from Russia," he added.

"I looked at the fight and Josh would beat that guy - no question. Josh can beat any super-lightweight in the world.

"I genuinely think he's going to win a world title and I don't think it's just going to be at 140 pounds. He has the size and the frame to go to 147 and beyond."

But the much-discussed bout between Taylor, who is unbeaten in 10 professional contests, and Burns has "effectively" gone according to McGuigan after Burns lost to Anthony Crolla last month.

"It was a reasonably close fight but I thought Anthony Crolla just about deserved to get it," he added.

"Unfortunately he went down to lightweight and he blew the chances of us making it a really meaningful fight.

"Of course there's always the chance it could happen in the future, but with the greatest of respect to Ricky, we're looking beyond that. We're looking at winning a super-lightweight title."