Scotland v Netherlands: Stuart Armstrong says Scots still have feel-good factor

Armstrong (right) says the 'quality has been great' in Scotland training this week

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong insists there is still a feel-good factor in the squad despite the failure to reach the World Cup play-offs.

The Scots were unbeaten in their last six World Cup qualifiers under former boss Gordon Strachan, winning four.

But a 2-2 draw with Slovenia ended their hopes, with interim coach Malky Mackay taking charge for Thursday's friendly with Netherlands at Pittodrie.

"Certainly the feel-good factor is still there," said Celtic's Armstrong.

"We are all feeling positive. We are all doing very well for our respective clubs and there is a good feeling of confidence and momentum going into this game.

"Certainly we could have done more to get across the line (in the World Cup qualifying campaign) but we can't change anything. It is what it is.

"We are all disappointed with the way it turned out, being so close yet so far. It is about picking ourselves up and moving on."

Armstrong, 25, has yet to taste defeat in a Scotland shirt after missing the final two games of the campaign against Slovakia and Slovenia through injury, along with Celtic team-mate Scott Brown.

Prior to that, the midfielder had swiftly established himself on the international stage in four outings including his debut in the 1-0 home win over Slovenia.

"We have got to take the positives from the last campaign and things we can learn from," Armstrong added. "Life moves on in football so we have got to focus on the now and the upcoming.

"It is a chance to see some new faces, and a chance to have another good performance.

"There are lot of positives to take out of recent games, a lot of good elements to our game, so it is about continuing that and building on it towards that next competitive game."

Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christie could both make Scotland debuts on Thursday

Interim coach Mackay has been criticised in some quarters for picking three Aberdeen players - Graeme Shinnie, Kenny McLean and Ryan Christie - who were largely ignored by Strachan, for the Pittodrie friendly.

But Armstrong insists the eight uncapped players in the squad have not looked out of place.

"It is the manager who picks the team, it is his prerogative," he added. "But certainly in training everyone has been ready to go, the quality has been great and it is a really good feeling.

"I am sure I speak for all the team when I say the new faces have integrated very well.

"Certainly when I came into the squad halfway through the last campaign, I wanted to impress and I wanted to stay here. I am sure they are all the same and want to be part of a very good Scotland team going forward."