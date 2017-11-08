Scotland: Malky Mackay says Aberdeen players picked on merit

Interim Scotland manager Malky Mackay will start with two of the Aberdeen players in his squad against the Netherlands

Interim Scotland manager Malky MacKay says he would never pick players to sell tickets.

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd claimed three Aberdeen players were selected for tomorrow's friendly with the Netherlands to boost the crowd.

Mackay says two of Ryan Christie, Graeme Shinnie and Kenny McLean will start at Pittodrie.

Around 16,000 fans are expected for first international match since missing out on the World Cup play offs.

More to follow