Bradley Neil secures European Tour card with final putt in Oman

Scotland's Bradley Neil finished eight under par at the NBO Golf Classic Grand final in Oman

Bradley Neil secured his first European Tour card after shooting a final-round 69 to claim a share of ninth place at the NBO Golf Classic Grand final.

The Scot's finish in Muscat helped the 21-year-old move into the 15th, and final, qualifying spot in the Challenge Tour's Road to Oman rankings.

Neil holed a three-foot putt on the 18th for par, three under on the day and eight under for the tournament.

Frenchman Clement Sordet won the event by two shots on 15 under.

2014 Amateur Championship winner Neil, tied with Dutchman Daan Huizing, had been three places outside the money list's top 15 before the final round.