BBC Sport - 1967 World Club Championship: Celtic v Racing Club, The Battle of Montevideo

Celtic v Racing Club: The Battle of Montevideo

Fifty years on, BBC Scotland looks back at the infamous World Club Championship play-off match between Celtic and Racing Club in 1967, the so-called Battle of Montevideo.

Please note, available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Celtic v Racing Club: The Battle of Montevideo

Video

Watch: Evra kicks fan in head before match

Video

Conte v Mourinho: Who celebrates best?

Video

Jets defeat Bills with defensive masterclass

Video

Past FA Cup winners aiming for first-round glory

Video

I can't thank Pochettino enough - Winks

Video

Alli rattles Real five years on from debut

Video

Everton to lose 8-0? 'The Bar' predict the weekend's games

Video

Rugby union bids to find more female referees

Video

Gary Lineker Meets Cesc Fabregas

Video

Aguero: More than just a record goalscorer

Video

Australia hammer France for second win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football fun

Football Holiday Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired