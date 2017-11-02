BBC Sport - Philippa York: People who knew me before don't know how to treat me
'People don't know how to treat you'
- From the section Scotland
In a previous life, Philippa York was Robert Millar, king of the mountains and a three-time Tour de France stage winner in the 1980s who then disappeared from public life.
Millar had gender dysphoria and transitioned to being a woman - Philippa has now returned to Glasgow for the first time since leaving to meet her former coach Billy Bilsland and Sir Chris Hoy.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired