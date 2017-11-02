BBC Sport - Philippa York: People who knew me before don't know how to treat me

'People don't know how to treat you'

In a previous life, Philippa York was Robert Millar, king of the mountains and a three-time Tour de France stage winner in the 1980s who then disappeared from public life.

Millar had gender dysphoria and transitioned to being a woman - Philippa has now returned to Glasgow for the first time since leaving to meet her former coach Billy Bilsland and Sir Chris Hoy.

Top videos

Video

'People don't know how to treat you'

Video

Past FA Cup winners aiming for first-round glory

Video

Alli rattles Real five years on from debut

Video

Aguero: More than just a record goalscorer

Video

Everton to lose 8-0? 'The Bar' predict the weekend's games

Video

'I left Barca as Iniesta was the next star'

Video

Shaun Edwards' three reasons for England optimism

Video

Williams' fancy fake & other great BBL plays of the week

Video

Southgate explains Wilshere & Smalling absence

Video

Plans to extend domestic season are 'ridiculous'

Video

Why are Chelsea Ladies so deadly in front of goal?

Video

How Watson took on Seattle's 'Legion of Boom'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football fun

Football Holiday Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired