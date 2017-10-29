BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership highlights: Hearts 1-3 Rangers

Highlights: Hearts 1-3 Rangers

Kenny Miller is brought back in to the Rangers team by interim manager Graeme Murty and scores two and sets up another as the Ibrox side come from behind to beat Hearts at Murrayfield.

Commentary by Rob Maclean.

Please note, available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Hearts 1-3 Rangers

Video

Is this the most bizarre way to concede a penalty?

Video

Highlights: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

Video

Possibilities of 2018 are great - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: Ireland's 'thumping' win over Italy

Video

Why everyone loves Anthony Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man City taking football to new level - Shearer

Video

WSL highlights: Man City leave it late to beat Birmingham

Video

Highlights: Scotland 4-50 Tonga

Video

Watch: Wales' Powell wins judo gold for GB in Abu Dhabi

  • From the section Judo
Video

Brighton's solid team performance pleases Hughton

Video

Foden scores England's fifth to seal U17 World Cup

Video

Conte pleased with 'deserved' Blues win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired