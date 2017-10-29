BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership highlights: Hearts 1-3 Rangers
Highlights: Hearts 1-3 Rangers
Kenny Miller is brought back in to the Rangers team by interim manager Graeme Murty and scores two and sets up another as the Ibrox side come from behind to beat Hearts at Murrayfield.
Commentary by Rob Maclean.
Please note, available to UK users only.
