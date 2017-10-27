BBC Sport - Who is Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers' greatest inspiration?
Who is Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers' greatest inspiration?
- From the section Scotland
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers describes what he learned from his parents in Northern Ireland and how the stress of managing Liverpool resulted in him experiencing a health scare in Dubai.
Interview by BBC Scotland's senior football reporter, Chris McLaughlin.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired