BBC Sport - Highlights: Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock
Highlights: Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock
- From the section Scotland
In a dramatic period of stoppage time at Ibrox, Rangers lose midfielder Ryan Jack to a red card, have a penalty saved by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and concede an equaliser to former player Chris Burke.
Commentary from BBC Scotland's Kheredine Idessane, Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired