Highlights: Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock

In a dramatic period of stoppage time at Ibrox, Rangers lose midfielder Ryan Jack to a red card, have a penalty saved by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and concede an equaliser to former player Chris Burke.

Commentary from BBC Scotland's Kheredine Idessane, Available to UK users only.

