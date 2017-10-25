BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership highlights: Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock

Highlights: Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock

In a bizarre end to their Premiership match at Ibrox, Rangers have midfielder Ryan Jack sent off and have a penalty saved by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald in injury time before Chris Burke scores against his former club to earn Killie a 1-1 draw.

Please note, available to UK users only.

