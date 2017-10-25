BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership highlights: Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock
In a bizarre end to their Premiership match at Ibrox, Rangers have midfielder Ryan Jack sent off and have a penalty saved by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald in injury time before Chris Burke scores against his former club to earn Killie a 1-1 draw.
