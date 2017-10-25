BBC Sport - Pedro Caixinha's job at Rangers '1,000 times harder' - Graeme Souness

Caixinha's job 1,000 times harder - Souness

Former Rangers player and manager Graeme Souness argues that Scottish football needs a strong Celtic and Rangers or it will die, and that current boss Pedro Caixinha has a much harder job than he himself had in his time in charge at Ibrox from 1986-91.

Interview by BBC Scotland's Chris McLaughlin.

Top videos

Video

Caixinha's job 1,000 times harder - Souness

Video

Highlights: England beat Brazil to reach U17 World Cup final

Video

If Strictly had commentary...

Video

'We were on this island without electricity'

Video

Rugby League World Cup: 5 reasons to get excited

Video

Could you match Joshua's workout routine?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Liverpool's Brewster gives England an early lead

Video

Is this the most ridiculous penalty you've ever seen?

Video

Highlights: Hibernian 1-0 Hearts

Video

'He hugged me, and urged me to get in touch with my family'

Video

Wentz's 'amazing' escape caps stunning performance

Video

Week 7

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired