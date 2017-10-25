BBC Sport - Pedro Caixinha's job at Rangers '1,000 times harder' - Graeme Souness
Former Rangers player and manager Graeme Souness argues that Scottish football needs a strong Celtic and Rangers or it will die, and that current boss Pedro Caixinha has a much harder job than he himself had in his time in charge at Ibrox from 1986-91.
Interview by BBC Scotland's Chris McLaughlin.
