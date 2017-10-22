BBC Sport - Highlights: Ross County 2-1 Hamilton Academical
Highlights: Ross County 2-1 Hamilton Academical
- From the section Scotland
Ross County record a first home win under manager Owen Coyle as they come from behind to beat Hamilton Academical. Commentary from Liam McLeod.
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired