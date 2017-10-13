BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership highlights - St Johnstone 0-3 Rangers
Highlights - St Johnstone 0-3 Rangers
- From the section Scotland
Carlos Pena scores twice and Graham Dorrans adds a third as Rangers beat St Johnstone in Perth. The hosts had their captain Steven Anderson sent off in the second half of the Premiership match.
Commentary by Rob Maclean, Willie Miller and Steven Thompson on BBC Radio Scotland.
Please note, available to UK users only.
