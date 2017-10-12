BBC Sport - Our youth players are improving, show a little patience - Levein

Our youth players are improving - Levein

Hearts manager Craig Levein believes Scottish clubs are developing better quality young players and that eventually that investment will reap dividends for the national team.

Top videos

Video

Our youth players are improving - Levein

Video

How is Klopp doing at Liverpool? Fans and experts' verdict

Video

England beat Mexico in U17 World Cup thriller

Video

Syria's World Cup dream ended by Australia

Video

Osi 'in denial' over Alex Smith as MVP

Video

Heartbreak for Wales - where did it go wrong?

Video

Bears fool Vikings with fake punt touchdown

Video

Have you ever seen a miss worse than this?

Video

‘Bayern appointing Heynckes is desperate’

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Hemp's fantastic finish & other great WSL goals

Video

Paralympian Cockroft thanks her Unsung Hero

Video

Week 5

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired