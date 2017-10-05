BBC Sport - Two minutes left, one goal needed, but Scotland manager Strachan was Mr Cool

Two minutes to go? No worries for Strachan

Even with the clock running down on Scotland's World Cup qualifying hopes, manager Gordon Strachan was sure his team would find a way to score. They did, in the 88th minute, thanks to Martin Skrtel's own goal, and now a win against Slovenia will secure second place in Group F and a potential play-off place.

