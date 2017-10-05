BBC Sport - Two minutes left, one goal needed, but Scotland manager Strachan was Mr Cool
Two minutes to go? No worries for Strachan
- From the section Scotland
Even with the clock running down on Scotland's World Cup qualifying hopes, manager Gordon Strachan was sure his team would find a way to score. They did, in the 88th minute, thanks to Martin Skrtel's own goal, and now a win against Slovenia will secure second place in Group F and a potential play-off place.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired