Gordon Strachan's faith never wavered as Scotland left it late against Slovakia

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan said he always felt a winning strike was coming in the victory over Slovakia.

A late own goal by Martin Skrtel gave the Scots a narrow but vital victory as they continue their late surge towards the play-offs.

It leaves Scotland needing to win in Slovenia to ensure second place and a probable play-off place.

"At no time did it feel stressful. I could see they had everything under control," he said.

"It wasn't a problem - apart from a couple of misplaced passes. They had a real belief in what they were trying to do and stayed above the anxiety of the crowd - a lot of people were getting anxious."

